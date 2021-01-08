Friday, January 8, 2021
Home Politics Government
Government

Lawmakers Slam Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Decision to Resign Over Deadly Capitol Riot

By Ny MaGee
0

Betsy+DeVos+White+House+Administration+Officials+1sf6tbqK76Rl
Getty

*US education secretary Betsy DeVos, one of Trump’s longest cabinet members, has resigned over the president’s rhetoric that lead to the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday as lawmakers counted Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden‘s win.

DeVos resignation on Thursday came after transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, quit Trump’s White House over the insurrection, Newsweek reports. The chaos resulted in the deaths of at least 5 people including a police officer. 

In a letter to Trump, DeVos blamed him for “the mess caused by violent protestors overrunning the US Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business”.

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.” Davos said her resignation will be effective on Friday.

READ MORE: Hollywood Condemns Capitol Chaos, Kevin Hart Says Black Mob Would Have Been Shot

Amid the chaos at the Capitol on Wednesday, Trump responded by telling the violent mob to “go home” but added, “We love you. You are very special.”

He also sympathized with the rioters, saying, “I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

Many critics have noted that Trump’s loyalists are only jumping ship now to avoid the the 25th Amendment debate. 

“These cabinet officials aren’t resigning over Trump’s incitement of the riot,” said the Democratic Coalition, an organization that opposed Trump’s initial run for office. “They’re resigning to duck their responsibilities under the 25th amendment. Chao, DeVos, they are all cowards.”

“At this late a stage, resignations help little beyond serving as late attempts at self-preservation,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“Elaine Chao and Betsy DeVos aren’t taking some brave moral stand by resigning now. They knew how terrible he was. By getting out now, they avoid the 25th Amendment debate,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said in a tweet. “They’re enabling Trump, not standing up to him.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said of DeVos’ resignation: “Betsy DeVos has never done her job to help America’s students. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that she’d rather quit than do her job to help invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Previous articleDr. Dre Agrees to Pay Estranged Wife $2M in Temporary Spousal Support
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Singer Set to Come Out as Trans
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 1
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO