Lawmakers Slam Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Decision to Resign Over Deadly Capitol Riot

*US education secretary Betsy DeVos, one of Trump’s longest cabinet members, has resigned over the president’s rhetoric that lead to the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday as lawmakers counted Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden‘s win.

DeVos resignation on Thursday came after transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, quit Trump’s White House over the insurrection, Newsweek reports. The chaos resulted in the deaths of at least 5 people including a police officer.

In a letter to Trump, DeVos blamed him for “the mess caused by violent protestors overrunning the US Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business”.

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.” Davos said her resignation will be effective on Friday.

READ MORE: Hollywood Condemns Capitol Chaos, Kevin Hart Says Black Mob Would Have Been Shot

Amid the chaos at the Capitol on Wednesday, Trump responded by telling the violent mob to “go home” but added, “We love you. You are very special.”

He also sympathized with the rioters, saying, “I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

Many critics have noted that Trump’s loyalists are only jumping ship now to avoid the the 25th Amendment debate.

“These cabinet officials aren’t resigning over Trump’s incitement of the riot,” said the Democratic Coalition, an organization that opposed Trump’s initial run for office. “They’re resigning to duck their responsibilities under the 25th amendment. Chao, DeVos, they are all cowards.”

“At this late a stage, resignations help little beyond serving as late attempts at self-preservation,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“Elaine Chao and Betsy DeVos aren’t taking some brave moral stand by resigning now. They knew how terrible he was. By getting out now, they avoid the 25th Amendment debate,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said in a tweet. “They’re enabling Trump, not standing up to him.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said of DeVos’ resignation: “Betsy DeVos has never done her job to help America’s students. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that she’d rather quit than do her job to help invoke the 25th Amendment.”