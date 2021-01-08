‘Fishing Karen’ Threatens to Call Cops on Man Fishing on Pier (Watch)

*Karenism has reared its ugly head in Australia. The latest case involves a white woman threatening to call police on an Asian man fishing at a pier.

In video that has gone viral, the woman was filmed by a man whom she berated for allegedly allowing a fish he caught to die. “Fishing Karen,” as she has been dubbed, strolled up to the man asking, “Why did you just kill that fish, and throw it back in?”

The fisherman calmly explained that he tried to release his catch and did not in fact kill the fish.

“You did. I saw it here, and it was flapping up and around,” the woman responds. “Can I see your fishing license please?”

The fisherman replied, “There is nothing wrong that I’ve done. Absolutely nothing wrong.” He continued, “I’m allowed to release fish like that. You can call the DPI right now, the Department of Primary Industries. You can give them a call.”

The woman then told the man that she would be calling the local police station, and stormed off.

The fisherman, who goes by Shroom on YouTube, captioned the video, “Despite my best efforts to release a fish that I caught, it ended up floating later.”

It’s unclear if the woman ever called police.

Watch below: