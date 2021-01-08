Dr. Dre Agrees to Pay Estranged Wife $2M in Temporary Spousal Support

*Dr. Dre has reportedly agreed to a temporary, one-time spousal support payment of $2 million to his estranged wife Nicole Young.

According to TMZ, Young was demanding $2 milliom per month, and another $5 mil in attorney’s fees, which a judge ruled in October Dre will not be responsible to pay. The music mogul agreed to the spousal support payment until the next divorce hearing in April.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Our sources say Dre will continue to cover Nicole’s living expenses at her Malibu pad, as well as her mother’s Pacific Palisades home for the next several months. However, Dre will NOT cover Nicole’s security costs … she’ll have to pay that from the $2 mil. Remember … he’s been dishing out $293,306 a month in temporary support. Now, he can focus on his recovery.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Hospitalized with Brain Aneurysm – in Intensive Care Unit, but Says He’s ‘Doing Great’

Young, 50, filed for divorce last summer summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple have a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young filed documents contesting the prenup.

Dre had to sign the latest agreement from his bed at Cedars Sinai Hospital after suffering an aneurysm. He remains in ICU, but in a statement shared on his Instagram page Tuesday, he assured fans he’s “doing great” and will be out of the hospital soon.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

On Wednesday, Dre was targeted in a potential attempted burglary after trespassers were caught near his home while he was hospitalized.