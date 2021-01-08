Friday, January 8, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Donnie Simpson Kicks Off New 2-Hour Show This Weekend in Nine Markets

By Fisher Jack
0

Donnie Simpson (Getty)

*If you’ve been missing Donnie Simpson, we’ve got good news for ya. Reach Media wants you to know that “The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show” will launch this weekend, Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10.

Don’t worry, it won’t stop this weekend. Nope. Each and every weekend thereafter he’ll be available on these affiliate stations/markets, including  Atlanta, WAMJ-HD2; Baltimore, WWIN; Cincinnati, WOSL; Cleveland, WZAK; Columbus, WXMG; Philadelphia, WPPZ; Raleigh, WFXC; Richmond, WKJS and Washington, D.C., WMMJ.

Those who follow him know that Simpson, 66, currently hosts afternoons on WMMJ with co-host Tony Perkins.

“The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show” is a two-hour weekend show that will include music and interviews from Simpson’s archives. Simpson along with co-host Perkins, a radio and TV broadcaster and two-time Emmy award winner, are set to host a show centered around a specific music theme such as “Best Bands” or “Blue Eyed Soul Singers” to name a few.

MORE NEWS: ‘Alright Gayle, Enough’: Soho Karen Shushes Gayle King and Gives Her The Hand. See Gayle’s Reaction. (Watch)

Show features will include Huggy Lowdown’s Celebrity Snitch where Huggy will “snitch” on the lighter side of the most pressing news and entertainment happenings of the day.

Simpson has been called an icon, trailblazer and a media legend. He is the ruling Washington, D.C., radio icon, as well as an international television and movie personality. Over his career, which has spanned 51 years, he has entertained listeners from WJLB in Detroit to WKYS and WMMJ in Washington, and on television as host of BET’s Video Soul. He is considered one of the nation’s first video jockeys. Most recently, Simpson was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

“People around the country got to watch me on Video Soul for many years, but didn’t get to check me out on my first love, radio. Only Detroit and D.C. would suffer that experience. So I’m really excited for the rest of the country to finally hear what I do on the radio,” Simpson says.

Simpson has consistently carried No. 1 ratings. Even now in his 51st year in radio, he’s No. 1 with a bullet. This kind of success and reputation have earned him “icon” status among his peers and his millions of fans worldwide. “The Donnie Simpson Weekend Show” will provide another opportunity to connect with his audience.

Previous articleMAGA Rioter (Richard Barnett) Who Propped His feet on Pelosi’s Desk is Arrested
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 1
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO