Friday, January 8, 2021
Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund Resigning After Pro-Trump Mob Attack

By Ny MaGee
*US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has announced his resignation in wake of the deadly “Stop the Steal” riots at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday. 

A spokesperson for the police department confirmed that Sund will leave his post on Jan. 16.

“It has been a pleasure and true honor to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community alongside the women and men of the United States Capitol Police,” Sund wrote in his resignation letter. 

Sund reportedly submitted the letter to the Capitol Police Board hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for him to step down over his department’s handling of the domestic white terrorists that breached the US Capitol. The event resulted in property damage, over 50 arrests so far (with more to come), and multiple deaths, including an Air Force veteran and a Capitol police officer.

READ MORE: Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls on Congress to Impeach Trump After ‘Stop the Steal’ Protesters Storm U.S. Capitol

Even though several of the agitators reportedly posted videos on social media detailing their plans to storm the Capitol building, Sund claimed in his statement Thursday that the USCP did not anticipate the violence that unfolded.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.” said Sund. “Maintaining public safety in an open environment – specifically for First Amendment activities – has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities.  But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior … The USCP is conducting a thorough review of this incident, security planning and policies and procedures.”

In addition to Pelosi, the union representing the Capitol Police also called for Sund’s resignation. 

“I think we have to have a full review …” she said during a press briefing. “Many of our Capital police just acted so bravely and with such concern for the staff, for the members, for the Capitol … and they deserve our gratitude. But there was a failure of leadership at the top of the Capitol police, and I think Mr. Sund, he hasn’t even called us since this happened. So, I had made it aware that I would be saying that we’re calling for his resignation.”

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

