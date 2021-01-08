Friday, January 8, 2021
Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle Delayed Again Over Deadly Capitol Riots

By Ny MaGee
Ashanti, Keyshia Cole

*Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz battle has been pushed back once again.

The singers were originally set to face off in December but the virtual event was rescheduled to January when Ashanti contracted the coronavirus.

Hours before the event was set to take place, Ashanti took Instagram to announce she had tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

“Hey all, I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote on Instagram — check out her post below. “I’m OK and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the Verzuz from my house … We’re trying to figure it out.”

She later shared on Jan. 2 that she’s virus-free: “Feeling grateful,” the captioned her Instagram post. “My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved. Wishing y’all all an Amazing 202WON.”

Now the song battle is being delayed once more. 

Verzuz’s official Twitter account announced Friday that Wednesday’s chaos at the U.S. Capitol and the surging COVID-19 cases as the reasons for postponing the event.

“This has been an emotional week,” Verzuz wrote. “In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit.”

The platform did not list a new date for the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz battle. 

Ashanti previously

Ashanti shot down fans speculation that she contracted the virus during her recent travels to and fromAfrica.

“No, I did not get COVID from traveling. I did not get COVID from being in Africa or anything like that,” the singer said in Instagram Live session, insisting she caught the virus from a family member. Ashanti noted that she and her travel companions had continuously tested negative throughout their trip. “… No one tested positive. So I did not get it from traveling. I actually got it from a family member when I came home … I hugged the family member that ended up being positive. I didn’t know he was positive, he didn’t know he was positive.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

