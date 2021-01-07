Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home Columns EUR Commentary
EUR Commentary

The Day That White Supremacy Ended

By Fisher Jack
0

Riot at Capitol Bldg - gettyimages-1230454991_slide-da4b03ef3af357f3a9ac0776c9fa119316d5d62d
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 electoral vote certification. / Getty

*Kipling prophetically foresaw the end of white supremacy.  He called it the white man’s burden. He grasped the weight of believing in white mythology which led to the formal organization of the doctrine of white supremacy.

Kipling knew that eventually, the tawdry system would collapse in and over itself.  What Kipling called the white man’s burden is nothing less than the cost of colonialism, post-colonialism and our current digital hybrid of these former systems of oppression.

In our time and as recent as today January 7, 2021, we know the white man’s burden as: White privilege, White fear and White rage.

MORE NEWS: President/CEO of the NAACP Calls for Impeachment of Donald Trump

Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

White privilege has failed, white fear has emerged, and white rage has shown itself.  Why? First, there are white terrorists who are afraid of black revenge. Fear of black revenge is what they have predetermined as justification for 402 years of slavery, servitude, Jim and Jane Crow, mass incarceration and other dehumanizing efforts. They see this as divine retribution.  White rage has shown itself because America and the world have judged the character and moral behavior as an anachronism of the past.  Their American Psyche has not evolved; it has not matured.

The terrorists are unwilling to adjust to the expected and emergent visibility of the moral arc of the universe indeed bends toward justice.  White rage has shown itself because the terrorists are fearful that – courage has been redefined as humility to accept the moral cost of bondage not only of others – but clearly of themselves.  The terrorist’s lack of courage to admit that they are morally corrupt – morally and spiritually bankrupt. What follows lies at the taproot of their rage.

MORE NEWS: Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Trump supporter in Capitol Bldg.
“A formidable array of policy assaults and legal contortions has consistently punished black resilience, black resolve.” Joseph Evans

White people are afraid of black advancement.  In fourteen days, the most diverse presidential cabinet in American history will help govern this nation. The first black – and first woman – and the first black woman will be sworn into the office of Vice President.  The first Jewish American and African American have claimed victory in the land of John Lewis, Joseph Lowery, C.T. Vivian and yes Martin Luther King, Jr.  And a black woman in Georgia – Stacey Abrams stepped into a vacated leadership space and organized the winning senatorial campaign.  But more than that, she personifies the cause of white rage. She is the epitome of black advancement.  Carol Anderson defines it best:

The trigger for white rage, inevitably, is black advancement. It is not the mere presence of black people that is the problem; rather, it is blackness with ambition, with drive, with purpose, with aspirations, and with demands for full and equal citizenship.  It is blackness that refuses to accept subjugation, to give up. A formidable array of policy assaults and legal contortions has consistently punished black resilience, black resolve.

Harris, Warnock, Ossoff & Abrams
“White people are afraid of black advancement. In fourteen days, the most diverse presidential cabinet in American history will help govern this nation. The first black – and first woman – and the first black woman will be sworn into the office of Vice President. The first Jewish American and African American have claimed victory in the land of John Lewis, Joseph Lowery, C.T. Vivian, and yes Martin Luther King, Jr. And a black woman in Georgia – Stacey Abrams stepped into a vacated leadership space and organized the winning senatorial campaign.” Joseph Evans

It is black resolve that will not fail, black resilience has emerged and black courage has shown itself.  We no longer will accept subjugation but we will support democracy in its ideal and purity – something that is ethical and above even the imperfect founders of this republic.  This is the day that white supremacy ended while the current president made another feckless, incoherent and unbelievable speech– this mad man personifies Kipling’s fourth stanza:

Take up the White Man’s burden – No tawdry rule of kings, But toil of serf and sweeper – The tale of common things.  The ports ye shall not enter, The roads ye shall not tread, Go make them with your living, And mark them with your dead!

And mark them with your dead if you regrettably will – but it symbolizes the day that white supremacy ended.

By Joseph Evans, Ph.D., Dean, Morehouse School of Religion.
Dr. Evans is the author of “The art of Eloquence: The sacred rhetoric of Gardner C. Taylor”
Dr. Evans is the author of “Reconciliation And Reparation Preaching Economic Justice.
Dr. Evans contributes ecumenical and social perspectives to ReelUrbanNews.com.

*This story first appeared on ReelUrbanNews.com

Previous articleShopify Deactivates Trump’s Online Stores, Facebook Bans President ‘Indefinitely’
Next articleMarion Ramsey: ‘Police Academy’ Actress with the Soft-spoken Voice Dies At 73
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

Fisher Jack - 1
*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, "I wonder what little dude looks like?"...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO