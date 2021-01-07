Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s Chief of Staff Resigns After Violent ‘Stop the Steal’ Riots at Capitol



*First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham resigned from her position following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Grisham, who previously served as White House communications director and press secretary, issued a statement on Wednesday to announce her resignation. It comes as Trump prepares to leave the White House in two weeks when his term ends.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the @WhiteHouse. I am very proud to have been a part of @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP mission to help children everywhere, & proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration,” Grisham said in a tweet.

According to a Bloomberg report, three other White House officials handed in their resignations after an angry pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger, White House Social Secretary Rickie Niceta and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews all called it quits amid the breach on the Capitol building.

In a statement, Matthews said she was “deeply disturbed by what I saw today.”

We reported earlier… four people are dead — including one woman who was shot — after supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol amid the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The president had urged his supporters to fight against the event, and they responded to his call to action. An armed standoff with police officers took place at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET. The angry mob also ripped an American flag off of a flagpole and replaced it with a Trump flag. The National Guard was called in the curb the chaos.

Lawmakers and business leaders have called for Trump to be immediately removed from office.

Jay Timmons, the CEO/president of the National Association of Manufacturers, released a statement Wednesday calling on Vice President Mike Pence to take action, writing:

This is not law and order. This is chaos. It is mob rule. It is dangerous. This is sedition and should be treated as such. The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy. Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit. Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy.

A number of world leaders have also issued statements addressing the stunning display of insurrection on Jan. 6.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the events “disgraceful,” and urged a “peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”