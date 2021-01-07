Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls on Congress to Impeach Trump After ‘Stop the Steal’ Protesters Storm U.S. Capitol

*Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has called on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday over the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

On Wednesday, Omar announced she is drawing up Articles of Impeachment against Trump, who is set to leave office in 14 days.

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” Omar tweeted. “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

Thousands stormed the U.S. Capitol as part of a “Stop the Steal” rally. Video showed a mob of Trump supporters forcefully entering the Capitol, and walking past armed Capitol police with zero resisteance.

Trump shared a video message to his supporters shortly after the building was stormed, while also proclaiming the election was stolen from them.

“I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said in the video. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt … We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s death involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.”

He also justified the mob’s actions.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!” he said, in a tweet that was later deleted by Twitter.

The video has also been removed by Twitter.