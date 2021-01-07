Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home News crime
crime

Miya Ponsetto (‘Soho Karen’) Arrested for Attacking 14-Year-Old Boy Over iPhone

By Fisher Jack
0

*Finally, some justice! That’s what a lot of folks are no doubt saying as word comes that Miya Ponsetto a/k/a “SoHo Karen” been arrested.

Law enforcement sources say Ponsetto was taken into custody on Thursday via a joint effort by the Ventura County Sheriff and NYPD.

She’s expected to be charged with attempted robbery for falsely accusing and assaulting a 14-year-old black child.

READ THIS: R. Kelly: Site Warns That Child Porn is Illegal & That His Sex Tape Isn’t There … After Searches Spike

Here’s more via TMZ:

As we reported, officers from the NYPD were looking for Ponsetto after video surfaced showing the 22-year-old attacking a 14-year-old who she had accused of stealing her cellphone at the Arlo SoHo hotel in NYC. She tried to take the boy’s personal phone during the attack, ridiculously believing it must be hers.

Ponsetto left for California shortly after the December 26 incident, laying low with her mom, but was spotted outside a Mcdonald’s just last week.

Ponsetto has a history of run-ins with the law including 2 DUI busts in 2020 and getting arrested with her mom in February for allegedly being drunk in public at the Peninsula hotel in Bev Hills.

As for the 14-year-old who she attacked, Keyon Harrold Jr., his father tells us the family is seeking trauma therapy for their son.

Ponsetto’s attorney, Sharen H. Ghatan, tells us the attack wasn’t racially motivated, but instead a result of an anxiety attack. As for her phone … that was later found in an Uber and returned to her.

Ghatan says she was unaware of Ponsetto’s arrest, but says, “Miya has not grasped the severity of her circumstances. She is expressly disregarding advice and has gone rogue.”

Ghatan continues, “I had an in-person meeting with Miya today, and after seeing her in person, I was able to determine she is simply unwell. She is emotionally and mentally fragile. I was forced to cancel national interviews due to my concern of her wellbeing and lack of understanding of the process. I am here to guide her as legal counsel – but if she is unwilling to take my advice, there is not much more I can do.”

Previous articleWarnock on Loeffler and Other Trump ‘Enablers’: ‘Their Fingerprints Are on This’ / LISTEN
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 1
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO