Miya Ponsetto (‘Soho Karen’) Arrested for Attacking 14-Year-Old Boy Over iPhone

*Finally, some justice! That’s what a lot of folks are no doubt saying as word comes that Miya Ponsetto a/k/a “SoHo Karen” been arrested.

Law enforcement sources say Ponsetto was taken into custody on Thursday via a joint effort by the Ventura County Sheriff and NYPD.

She’s expected to be charged with attempted robbery for falsely accusing and assaulting a 14-year-old black child.

Here’s more via TMZ:

As we reported, officers from the NYPD were looking for Ponsetto after video surfaced showing the 22-year-old attacking a 14-year-old who she had accused of stealing her cellphone at the Arlo SoHo hotel in NYC. She tried to take the boy’s personal phone during the attack, ridiculously believing it must be hers.

Ponsetto left for California shortly after the December 26 incident, laying low with her mom, but was spotted outside a Mcdonald’s just last week.

Ponsetto has a history of run-ins with the law including 2 DUI busts in 2020 and getting arrested with her mom in February for allegedly being drunk in public at the Peninsula hotel in Bev Hills.

As for the 14-year-old who she attacked, Keyon Harrold Jr., his father tells us the family is seeking trauma therapy for their son.

Ponsetto’s attorney, Sharen H. Ghatan, tells us the attack wasn’t racially motivated, but instead a result of an anxiety attack. As for her phone … that was later found in an Uber and returned to her.

Ghatan says she was unaware of Ponsetto’s arrest, but says, “Miya has not grasped the severity of her circumstances. She is expressly disregarding advice and has gone rogue.”

Ghatan continues, “I had an in-person meeting with Miya today, and after seeing her in person, I was able to determine she is simply unwell. She is emotionally and mentally fragile. I was forced to cancel national interviews due to my concern of her wellbeing and lack of understanding of the process. I am here to guide her as legal counsel – but if she is unwilling to take my advice, there is not much more I can do.”