Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home Politics Government
Government

Hollywood Condemns Capitol Chaos, Kevin Hart Says Black Mob Would Have Been Shot

By Ny MaGee
0

*Kevin Hart noted the hypocrisy of America’s law enforcement when it comes to the handling of lawless white citizens. 

Speaking out after seeing Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol building, Hart took to social media to comment on how the “Stop the Steal” protesters were handled by authorities. He shared an image showing individuals scaling the walls of the Capitol building and one of a white male with his boots kicked up on a House Speaker Nancy’s Pelosi’s desk.

There’s also video of Capitol cops taking selfies with the terrorists.

“2 completely different America’s that we are living in,” Hart wrote on social media.

Scroll down to see his post. 

READ MORE: Kevin Hart Defending His ‘Daughter is A Hoe’ Joke: ‘It’s A False Narrative’ / VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

“If these people were black they would have all been shot dead,” Hart continued. “This s–t is past the word sad….at this point it’s pure disrespect to all people of color. Why can’t we see this situation handled the same way that we have seen our people handled repeatedly….when the armed officers are supposed to use force they don’t….S–t is fucking SAD!!!!!” 

“Privilege. Privilege. & Even More Privilege 🇺🇸🥴,” one fan who agreed with the comedian commented. 

On Wednesday, several Hollywood stars took to Twitter to express their outrage over the white traitors looting the U.S. Capitol building. 

“This is an attempted coup to keep a reality TV star in power,” actress Alyssa Milano wrote. “Why are people surprised this is happening?” she later added in all caps. “We’ve been telling you for months that he was inciting violence.”

“Why aren’t the police arresting them?” asked “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing. “If they were Black they would be shot already.”

The Capitol Hill protests began amid the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Previous articleRep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s First Move Under New Congress? Her Reparations Bill (Video)
Next article‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Da Brat Discusses BLM Movement [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

Fisher Jack - 1
*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, "I wonder what little dude looks like?"...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO