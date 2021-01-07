Hollywood Condemns Capitol Chaos, Kevin Hart Says Black Mob Would Have Been Shot

*Kevin Hart noted the hypocrisy of America’s law enforcement when it comes to the handling of lawless white citizens.

Speaking out after seeing Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol building, Hart took to social media to comment on how the “Stop the Steal” protesters were handled by authorities. He shared an image showing individuals scaling the walls of the Capitol building and one of a white male with his boots kicked up on a House Speaker Nancy’s Pelosi’s desk.

There’s also video of Capitol cops taking selfies with the terrorists.

“2 completely different America’s that we are living in,” Hart wrote on social media.

“If these people were black they would have all been shot dead,” Hart continued. “This s–t is past the word sad….at this point it’s pure disrespect to all people of color. Why can’t we see this situation handled the same way that we have seen our people handled repeatedly….when the armed officers are supposed to use force they don’t….S–t is fucking SAD!!!!!”

“Privilege. Privilege. & Even More Privilege 🇺🇸🥴,” one fan who agreed with the comedian commented.

On Wednesday, several Hollywood stars took to Twitter to express their outrage over the white traitors looting the U.S. Capitol building.

“This is an attempted coup to keep a reality TV star in power,” actress Alyssa Milano wrote. “Why are people surprised this is happening?” she later added in all caps. “We’ve been telling you for months that he was inciting violence.”

“Why aren’t the police arresting them?” asked “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing. “If they were Black they would be shot already.”

The Capitol Hill protests began amid the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.