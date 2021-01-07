Thursday, January 7, 2021
Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

By Fisher Jack
Elon Musk - Getty
Elon Musk – Getty

*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion!

According to CNBC, due to Thursday’s increase in Tesla’s share price, it pushed Musk past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who had been the richest person since 2017 and is currently worth about $184 billion.

What’s shocking is that Musk started 2020 worth about $27 billion, and was barely in the top 50 richest people. But Tesla’s rocketing share price — which has increased more than nine-fold over the past year have added more than $150 billion to his net worth, according to the news site.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s share price has remained more subdued due to the potential for increased regulation from Washington.

Elon Musk passed Warren Buffett in July to become the seventh richest person. In November, Musk raced past Bill Gates to become the second richest person. Musk has gained more wealth over the past 12 months than Bill Gates’ entire net worth of $132 billion.

Musk reacted to the news in signature style, replying to a Twitter user sharing the news with the remark “how strange.”

Fisher Jack

