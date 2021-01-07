Thursday, January 7, 2021
4 Dead After Angry White Mob Stormed Congress to Block Biden’s Win [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Four people are dead — including one woman who was shot — after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol amid the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump had urged his supporters to fight against the event, and they responded to his call to action. An armed standoff with police officers took place at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET.

The woman who was shot and killed during the riot has been identified as Ashli Babbit, an outspoken supporter of Trump. Babbit was shot by one of the Capitol police officers, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III said in a press conference Wednesday night. 

“One Capitol police officer discharged his service weapon, striking an adult female,” Contee said, adding that she was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. “One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths. Any loss of life in the District is tragic and our thoughts are with anyone impacted by their loss,” he added. Multiple officers were also injured during the melee. 

It took until roughly 5:40 p.m. ET for the building to be cleared of the domestic terrorists. Lawmakers resumed confirming Biden’s win at about 8 p.m. ET.

“Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy. It was anointed at the highest level of government. It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement earlier Wednesday.

“To that end, in consultation with Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use. Leader Hoyer will be sending out more guidance later today.”

In a tweet, Trump responded to the stunning display of insurrection by telling the violent mob to “go home,” but added, “We love you. You are very special.”

He also sympathized with the rioters, saying, “I know your pain, I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it. Especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

