Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

The Pulse of Entertainment: Pastor Vincent Bohanan & SOV Release ‘Live in Chicago’ on HezHouse

By Eunice Moseley
0

vincent-bohanan-soudsofvictorychoir
Pastor Vincent Bohanan & Sounds of Victory,

*“Him and my parents were close friends years ago,” said Pastor Vincent Bohanan (House of Hope 5th Street Church) about him being the first to sign to Bishop Hezekiah Walker’s label HezHouse Entertainment distributed by RCA Inspiration.

Vincent Bohanan and SOV (Sounds of Victory Fellowship Choir) is the package deal HezHouse received. The three-time Stellar Award nominated Vincent and his SOV Fellowship Choir are celebrating seven years in 2021.

“He heard of the choir,” Bohanan continued about Bishop Hezekiah. “We have a lot in common, being a Pastor and a Gospel artist.”

Vincent came from a very Spiritual family. His mother founded the House of Hope 5th Street Church in 2015 because she felt it was her calling.

“I didn’t know I would be doing this (Ministering),” Vincent said. “My mom passed away three years ago and she wanted me to take over the church. I’ve been at it ever sense then. It’s all about making sure it (the church) stays alive. She put a lot into it. I’m the youngest and the only boy – a momma’s boy.”

MORE NEWS: Dr. Dre Hospitalized with Brain Aneurysm – in Intensive Care Unit

Pastor Vincent formed SOV Fellowship Choir, New York-based, in 2014 just before his mother passed and The Victorious Army (TVA) Choir, Atlanta based, in 2019. The TVA Choir consists of members from Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina. The SOV Fellowship Choir consists of over 50 young members (vocalists and musicians) from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the DMV (Delaware, Maryland and Virginia) areas. The Vincent Bohanan and SOV 3rd album, a live EP released in 2019 titled “Road to 5,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Gospel Chart, and garnered two Stellar Award nominations. The Choir has recorded with Cece Winans, and sang backup for P. Diddy, Mariah Carey and Bishop Hezekiah Walker.

“We recorded the album in Chicago last year,” he pointed out. “We brought the whole choir.”

The Vincent Bohanan & SOV Fellowship Choir released the first single from the HezHouse project titled “Any Day Now” in late 2020, with plans to release the “Live in Chicago” album in early 2021.

“We’re releasing it in January, the weekend of our 7th anniversary in Philly,” Pastor Bohanan said. “(‘Any Day Now’) It’s a great song. Everyone will enjoy it. We have about 80 young people now, ages 20 – 35, that love what we do and are not able to travel with everyone all the time.”

“Live in Chicago” (HezHouse/RCA Inspiration) was recorded at the Greater Harvest Baptist Church, www.VincentBohanan.com www.RCAInspiration.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articleRaphael Warnock Has Beat Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate Race
Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

Fisher Jack - 1
*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, "I wonder what little dude looks like?"...
Read more
Social Heat

will.i.am Express Regret That the Black Eyed Peas Aren’t Considered A Black Group

Fisher Jack - 0
*No one will deny that the #BlackEyedPeas had hits but it apparently hits home for the group’s founder #Will.i.am that the group is counted out in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO