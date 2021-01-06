*“Him and my parents were close friends years ago,” said Pastor Vincent Bohanan (House of Hope 5th Street Church) about him being the first to sign to Bishop Hezekiah Walker’s label HezHouse Entertainment distributed by RCA Inspiration.

Vincent Bohanan and SOV (Sounds of Victory Fellowship Choir) is the package deal HezHouse received. The three-time Stellar Award nominated Vincent and his SOV Fellowship Choir are celebrating seven years in 2021.

“He heard of the choir,” Bohanan continued about Bishop Hezekiah. “We have a lot in common, being a Pastor and a Gospel artist.”

Vincent came from a very Spiritual family. His mother founded the House of Hope 5th Street Church in 2015 because she felt it was her calling.

“I didn’t know I would be doing this (Ministering),” Vincent said. “My mom passed away three years ago and she wanted me to take over the church. I’ve been at it ever sense then. It’s all about making sure it (the church) stays alive. She put a lot into it. I’m the youngest and the only boy – a momma’s boy.”

Pastor Vincent formed SOV Fellowship Choir, New York-based, in 2014 just before his mother passed and The Victorious Army (TVA) Choir, Atlanta based, in 2019. The TVA Choir consists of members from Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina. The SOV Fellowship Choir consists of over 50 young members (vocalists and musicians) from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the DMV (Delaware, Maryland and Virginia) areas. The Vincent Bohanan and SOV 3rd album, a live EP released in 2019 titled “Road to 5,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Gospel Chart, and garnered two Stellar Award nominations. The Choir has recorded with Cece Winans, and sang backup for P. Diddy, Mariah Carey and Bishop Hezekiah Walker.

“We recorded the album in Chicago last year,” he pointed out. “We brought the whole choir.”

The Vincent Bohanan & SOV Fellowship Choir released the first single from the HezHouse project titled “Any Day Now” in late 2020, with plans to release the “Live in Chicago” album in early 2021.

“We’re releasing it in January, the weekend of our 7th anniversary in Philly,” Pastor Bohanan said. “(‘Any Day Now’) It’s a great song. Everyone will enjoy it. We have about 80 young people now, ages 20 – 35, that love what we do and are not able to travel with everyone all the time.”

“Live in Chicago” (HezHouse/RCA Inspiration) was recorded at the Greater Harvest Baptist Church, www.VincentBohanan.com www.RCAInspiration.com

