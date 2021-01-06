Raphael Warnock Has Beat Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate Race

*They’re half-way there! Democrats moved a major step closer to capturing control of the Senate Wednesday morning as Georgia voters elected the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the pastor at the legendary Ebenezer Baptist Church, in a hard-fought runoff contest that became roiled by President Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the state.

Warnock’s victory over the Republican incumbent, Kelly Loeffler, was called by Associated Press early on Wednesday morning. It represented a landmark breakthrough for African-Americans in politics as well as for Georgia: He became the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate from the South.

For Democrats to take the Senate, which is crucial to enacting President-elect Joe Biden Jr.’s first-term agenda, they also need to win Georgia’s other Senate runoff held on Tuesday. With an estimated 97 percent of votes counted in that race as of 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Republican candidate, David Perdue, trailed his Democratic rival, Jon Ossoff, by about 9,000 votes.

