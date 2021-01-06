President Elect-Joe Biden Has Chosen Merrick Garland As His Attorney General: Report

*Here’s the news a lot of people have been waiting for. President-elect Joe Biden will select Judge Merrick Garland as his attorney general nominee, according to a report on Wednesday.
Even though Sen. Doug Jones (D) of Alabama and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates were previously mentioned as frontrunners, Biden is going with Garland, reports Politico.
Garland, as most will recall, was nominated by former President Barack Obama in March 2016 as his choice to fill the vacancy on the US Supreme Court following Antonin Scalia’s death.
However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t care and refused to allow his nomination to be considered.
Developing …