President Elect-Joe Biden Has Chosen Merrick Garland As His Attorney General: Report

*Here’s the news a lot of people have been waiting for. President-elect Joe Biden will select Judge Merrick Garland as his attorney general nominee, according to a report on Wednesday. ​​

Even though Sen. Doug Jones (D) of Alabama and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates were previously mentioned as frontrunners, Biden is going with Garland, reports Politico.​​

G​arland, as most will recall, was nominated by former President Barack Obama in March 2016 as his choice to fill the vacancy on the US Supreme Court following Antonin Scalia’s death.​

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell didn’t care and refused to allow his nomination to be considered.

Developing …