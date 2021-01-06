Wednesday, January 6, 2021
NJ Woman, 60, Charged with ‘Bias Intimidation and Harassment’ for Screaming N-Word at Black Woman (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
94443B65-2260-4FE9-BA5A-17A1963D8B3C_1_201_a
Claudia Emanuele, 60, yelling racial slurs at a black women in Bayonne, NJ (Facebook)

*Police in Bayonne, New Jersey have arrested a 60-year-old woman who was caught on video screaming expletives and racial slurs at a Black woman.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Monday when the victim, 40-year-old Tameka Bordeaux, was followed by a woman screaming expletives and racial slurs at her. Bayonne police have since arrested Claudia Emanuele, who is charged with bias Intimidation and harassment.

Bordeaux told police that she left her home in the morning and saw Emanuele talking to the mail carrier regarding the late delivery of mail. As she approached, she said Emanuele immediately shouted racially charged epithets at her. She said she attempted to calm her neighbor, who continued to shout slurs.

Bordeaux said she walked off toward a convenient store, but Emanuele followed and continued shouting at her. A passerby attempted to intervene and walked with Bordeaux to the store, while a second good Samaritan coaxed her to leave the area.

Bordeaux was able to capture the incident on video, which she turned over to police for investigation.

Authorities say Emanuele was quickly identified as the woman on the video, and detectives responded to her home and took her into custody just before 1 p.m.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

