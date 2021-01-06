*Netflix’s new “Bridgerton,” which features a color-blind cast, series has turned out to be a massive hit for the streaming giant.

As reported by Variety, the Shondaland series is expected to be viewed by 63 million households within four weeks of its release.

The series hails from Shonda Rhimes and her production company Shondaland, and is based on the popular Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn. As described on Netflix’s website, Bridgerton is about:

The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.

Her entire life has been leading to this very moment. Bridgerton is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/FSYEPtT0tn — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 25, 2020

Here’s more from Variety:

It is important to note, however, that Netflix does not measure its audience the way traditional networks do. The number of viewers Netflix reports is based on the number of subscribers who have watched at least two minutes of a piece of content.

TheWrap reports that “Bridgerton” has reached No. 1 overall on Netflix in 76 countries, and has made the Top 10 in all 190 countries that Netflix is available, except Japan.

Series creator Chris Van Dusen is already thinking about season 2, which has not yet been renewed by Netflix.

“It might be too early to talk about at this point. I do have a plan and a vision in my head to success,” Van Dusen told TheWrap. “The first season was about Daphne and it followed her relationship, her love story with Simon. And the ‘Bridgerton’ books [written by Julia Quinn] — there are eight books, they are about eight siblings. And in success, I would love to be able to explore stories and romances for every Bridgerton sibling. Of course, I would love to be able to do that.”