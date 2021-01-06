Meet Tia McWilliams, Rural Georgia’s First Black Woman Sheriff (Watch)

*Rev. Raphael Warnock wasn’t the only Black person who made history in Georgia this month.

Tia McWilliams, on Jan. 1, became the first African American woman sheriff in rural Georgia when she took the reigns in Taliaferro County. McWilliams was elected in November 2020 to replace former Sheriff Marc Richards who retired on December 31, 2020.

“This is a male-dominated world, but in the words of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, it’s a man’s world, but it wouldn’t be nothing without a woman or girl,” McWilliams, who is also a mother of two, told WJBF Augusta.

McWilliams hopes to bring developments to the sheriff’s office including an expanded 911 operations center “to create a more comfortable space and working environment” and an in-house training area “for our officers to be able to train and grow and develop their potential skills.”

She expressed her gratitude in her Facebook post, saying, “Just a little country girl living the dream that God fathomed for me. THANK YOU Taliaferro County! I love you.”