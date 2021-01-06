Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Police - Police Abuse

Meet Tia McWilliams, Rural Georgia’s First Black Woman Sheriff (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

133683836_10164695206885471_3278965441509152391_n
Tia McWilliams sworn in as sherif of Taliaferro County in Georgia

*Rev. Raphael Warnock wasn’t the only Black person who made history in Georgia this month.

Tia McWilliams, on Jan. 1, became the first African American woman sheriff in rural Georgia when she took the reigns in Taliaferro County. McWilliams was elected in November 2020 to replace former Sheriff Marc Richards who retired on December 31, 2020.

“This is a male-dominated world, but in the words of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, it’s a man’s world, but it wouldn’t be nothing without a woman or girl,” McWilliams, who is also a mother of two, told WJBF Augusta.

McWilliams hopes to bring developments to the sheriff’s office including an expanded 911 operations center “to create a more comfortable space and working environment” and an in-house training area “for our officers to be able to train and grow and develop their potential skills.”

She expressed her gratitude in her Facebook post, saying, “Just a little country girl living the dream that God fathomed for me. THANK YOU Taliaferro County! I love you.”

Previous articlePresident/CEO of the NAACP Calls for Impeachment of Donald Trump
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

Fisher Jack - 1
*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, "I wonder what little dude looks like?"...
Read more
Social Heat

will.i.am Express Regret That the Black Eyed Peas Aren’t Considered A Black Group

Fisher Jack - 0
*No one will deny that the #BlackEyedPeas had hits but it apparently hits home for the group’s founder #Will.i.am that the group is counted out in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO