Kim Kardashian and Kanye Reportedly in Counseling Amid Plans to Divorce

*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly calling it quits on their marriage but insiders claim they are in counseling in effort to save their relationship.

“Kim and Kanye are in counseling and exploring their options,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made.”

An insider also confirmed that Kim and Kanye have been living separately for months, with their four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months, staying with Kim at their home in Calabasas, Calif. while Kanye lives at his Wyoming ranch.

A separate source shared with PEOPLE that “it’s not over yet. They are still trying to see if the marriage can be saved.”

Kardashian is reportedly receiving major support from her family as she plans to move forward with divorcing her hip-hop star hubby.

“Kris Jenner and Kim’s sisters are being as supportive as possible. They’ve seen Kim struggle over the last year and ultimately just want both her and Kanye to be happy, however that may look,” says the second source.

Kardashian and West wed in 2014, and multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Ye knows his wife is “done” with him.

“He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” said a source.

“He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon,” the source added of Kardashina’s plans to file for divorce. Another source said that “it will happen eventually, but she’s waffling.”