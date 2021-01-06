Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Bobby Shmurda: Rapper Reportedly Earns Conditional Release for February

By Ny MaGee
0

Bobby Shmurda
Twitter

*Bobby Shmurda could be released from prison earlier than expected. 

According to reports, the Brooklyn rapper has been granted a conditional release that would allow him to come home on Feb. 23, 2021, per Complex

We previously reported, Shmurda was denied parole in September, and as it stands now, he will continue to serve his max prison sentence until December 2021, according to Variety.

Bobby has been locked up since December 2014, when more than 15 defendants were charged with various crimes, including murder, attempted murder and drug dealing. Shmurda was facing a maximum sentence of 8 – 25 years on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession, EUR previously reported. One of his partners in crime, rapper Rowdy Rebel, was released last month. 

READ MORE: Here’s Why Rapper Bobby Shmurda Was Denied Parole

“Following his Sept. 15, 2020 interview with the Board of Parole, Ackquille Pollard was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021,” a spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told Complex in September.

Bobby’s current release date is Dec. 11, 2021.

Here’s more from Complex:

For Shmurda to be granted a conditional release date, he is considered by the Time Allowance Committee (consisting of prison staff) four months prior. The Time Allowance Committee reviews his incarceration behavior and participation in prison programs to decide if he has earned “good time” off his maximum sentence. The conditional release date may be adjusted as a result of the Time Allowance Committee’s review.

Based on behaviors requiring disciplinary action, Shmurda lost his good time, and was therefore ineligible for conditional release. Upon a review by the Time Allowance Committee, Shmurda’s good time was recently restored, making him eligible for conditional release on Feb. 23, 2021.

If he is released next month, Bobby will serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until Dec. 11.

Previous articleMAGA Folk Harass Mitt Romney in Airport and On Flight for Affirming Biden Victory (Watch)
Next articleRep. Emanuel Cleaver Responds to Criticism Over His ‘Awoman’ Ending to Prayer [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

Fisher Jack - 1
*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, "I wonder what little dude looks like?"...
Read more
Social Heat

will.i.am Express Regret That the Black Eyed Peas Aren’t Considered A Black Group

Fisher Jack - 0
*No one will deny that the #BlackEyedPeas had hits but it apparently hits home for the group’s founder #Will.i.am that the group is counted out in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO