Bobby Shmurda: Rapper Reportedly Earns Conditional Release for February

*Bobby Shmurda could be released from prison earlier than expected.

According to reports, the Brooklyn rapper has been granted a conditional release that would allow him to come home on Feb. 23, 2021, per Complex.

We previously reported, Shmurda was denied parole in September, and as it stands now, he will continue to serve his max prison sentence until December 2021, according to Variety.

Bobby has been locked up since December 2014, when more than 15 defendants were charged with various crimes, including murder, attempted murder and drug dealing. Shmurda was facing a maximum sentence of 8 – 25 years on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession, EUR previously reported. One of his partners in crime, rapper Rowdy Rebel, was released last month.

“Following his Sept. 15, 2020 interview with the Board of Parole, Ackquille Pollard was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on December 11, 2021,” a spokesperson from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told Complex in September.

Bobby’s current release date is Dec. 11, 2021.

Here’s more from Complex:

For Shmurda to be granted a conditional release date, he is considered by the Time Allowance Committee (consisting of prison staff) four months prior. The Time Allowance Committee reviews his incarceration behavior and participation in prison programs to decide if he has earned “good time” off his maximum sentence. The conditional release date may be adjusted as a result of the Time Allowance Committee’s review.

Based on behaviors requiring disciplinary action, Shmurda lost his good time, and was therefore ineligible for conditional release. Upon a review by the Time Allowance Committee, Shmurda’s good time was recently restored, making him eligible for conditional release on Feb. 23, 2021.

If he is released next month, Bobby will serve the remainder of his sentence under community supervision until Dec. 11.