Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Andre Hill Funeral: Friends and Family Line Streets; Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy (Watch)

*Hundreds lined the streets of Brentnell, Ohio Tuesday to say their final goodbyes to Andre Hill, who was shot and killed three days before Christmas by a Columbus Police Officer.

A horse-drawn carriage brought Hill to the Brentnell Recreation Center Tuesday afternoon, as hundreds stood along the street and shouted “Justice for Andre.”

Hill’s family says he was wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt when he was shot and killed on Dec. 22 by Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy, as he was dropping off Christmas money to a friend. Coy was fired by the city less than a week later, following a disciplinary hearing in front of The Public Service Director, after Coy was found to have not turned on his body camera before the shooting, and failed to render aid after Hill was shot.

Reverend Al Sharpton called for change while delivering the eulogy for Hill, saying, “We cannot normalize police shooting unarmed men based on their imagination.”

He called for the end of excuses saying those who swear to protect the community must now take responsibility for their actions.

“You were employed. You were sworn in. You were given a badge and a gun to represent the state. You are not a regular human being. You were hired to be your brother’s keeper,” Sharpton said.

Below, watch neighborhood friends and family honor Hill during the funeral procession, followed by the service in its entirety:

Community rallies behind family of Andre’ Hill during procession

Andre’ Hill memorial service; Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy

