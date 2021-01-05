Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Viral Video of Twisted Tea Smackdown Over N-Word Prompts News Panel Discussion (Watch)

*Perhaps you’ve seen the recent viral video of a white man getting whacked in the head with a can of Twisted Tea by a man whom he repeatedly called the “N-Word.” Welp, it has led to discussion among a panel assembled for Isiah Carey’s “Isiah Factor Uncensored” on Houston’s Fox 26 News.

The panel featured activist Deric Muhammad, Regal Media’s Todd Smith and radio personality Rob G discussing the video, which took place at a Circle K in Elyria, Ohio. It shows the white man taunting the Black man with the racial slur while in line at the register. The brother warns that he’s about to pop him, which prompts the white man to stick his neck out and dare the Black man to follow through. That’s when the Black man strikes him across the face, sending the man flying backwards and, with more tussling, to the floor. The white man had enough and surrendered, saying “Okay, okay.”

Here’s what the panel had to say about the whole incident and the use of the N-word in general.

