Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Home RadioScope-OldSchool
Entertainment

The Day Beyonce Serenaded the Obamas and Etta James Could No Longer Bite Her Tongue [EUR Video Throwback]

By EURPublisher01
0

*On Jan. 5, 2009, Beyonce serenaded Barack and Michelle Obama at the Inaugural Neighborhood Ball as the couple shared their first dance as president and first lady of the United States. But somewhere, at that very moment, Etta James was livid. The music legend was not okay with Beyonce – who was in theaters at the time portraying James in “Cadillac Records” – being chosen over her by the Obamas to sing her own signature song.

Neighborhood Inaugural Ball “At Last” Performance

About a month before the Neighborhood Ball, “Cadillac Records” premiered in theaters with Beyoncé’s portrayal as James earning rave reviews. Her re-recording of “At Last” for the soundtrack won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance, and James reportedly greeted her warmly at the film’s opening.

Beyonce singing “At Last” as Etta James in “Cadillac Records”

But interviewed away from Beyonce at the film’s red carpet premiere, the shade from Ms. James was not subtle.

2008: Etta James at “Cadillac Records” Premiere

The Obamas asking Beyoncé to sing her signature song appeared to be the last straw.

“You guys know your president, right? You know the one with the big ears?” James asked from the stage of Seattle’s Paramount Theatre. “Wait a minute, he ain’t my president. He might be yours; he ain’t my president. But I tell you that woman he had singing for him, singing my song — she’s going to get her ass whupped.”

“I can’t stand Beyoncé,” she continued. “She has no business up there, singing up there on a big ol’ president day… singing my song that I’ve been singing forever.”

Watch below, beginning at 0:42.

James would later backpedal on her comments, with some at the time pointing to an Alzheimer’s diagnoses as the reason she was so frosty. James said that the president is “handsome” and “cool,” and explained that she was just a little hurt at being “left out of something that was basically mine, that I had done every time you look around.”

But, plot twist.

James’ version of “At Last” is itself a cover that was written 18 years earlier for the 1942 musical film “Orchestra Wives.” It was originally recorded by Glenn Miller and his Orchestra with vocals from Ray Eberle and Pat Friday.

Orchestra Wives (1942) – “At Last”

And then trumpeter Ray Anthony came along with his version in 1952 that was so popular that it went to #2.

Ray Anthony – At Last

No matter who wrote it or recorded it before Ms. James in 1960, it’s quite apparent that “At Last” is at least unofficially hers, and hers alone. Even Beyonce made a point to convey this respect when she sang “At Last” to James directly at the 2008 event Fashion Rocks.

Beyonce Sings “At Last” to Etta James Fashion Rocks Awards 2008

Previous articleBiden Indicates COVID Vaccines, Care Will be FREE; Reiterates Need to Help Americans / AUDIO
Next articleNo Charges Against Kenosha Police Officer in Jacob Blake Shooting [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

Fisher Jack - 1
*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, "I wonder what little dude looks like?"...
Read more
Social Heat

will.i.am Express Regret That the Black Eyed Peas Aren’t Considered A Black Group

Fisher Jack - 0
*No one will deny that the #BlackEyedPeas had hits but it apparently hits home for the group’s founder #Will.i.am that the group is counted out in...
Read more
Social Heat

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spotted Traveling Together in Utah / Photos

Fisher Jack - 0
*We don't yet know what Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are up to, but whatever it is, they're doing it together. The last time...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO