On ‘Dateline’: Families of George Floyd, Jacob Blake Jr and Eric Garner Speak Out in First Joint Intv.

*For the first time on television, the families of George Floyd, Jacob Blake Jr. and Eric Garner open up together in a raw and emotional conversation about their pain, anger and frustration over police violence. The exclusive joint interview airs this Thursday at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on a special Dateline NBC, “Journey for Justice.”

During the one-hour special, NBC News’ Craig Melvin speaks with Floyd’s siblings, Blake’s father and sister and Garner’s mother and son about police brutality, racial injustice and their shared commitment to turning their pain into advocacy work. Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, tells Melvin: “Until I can get that satisfaction of understanding and knowing that I matter, my life matters here, it’ll never be the same for me. I will have to keep protesting.”

Journey for Justice also features interviews with key experts and lawmakers on the demand for major police reforms and what they think should be done about police violence against Black Americans in the United States. Melvin speaks with Rep. Cedric Richmond, Rep. Karen Bass, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Executive Director of Wisconsin Professional Police Association Jim Palmer and Yale Professor Phillip Goff.

The special is produced by Cassandra Marshall, Marianne O’Donnell and senior producer Paul Ryan.

Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 29th season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy. Airing Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT, Dateline is the #1 Friday newsmagazine and reaches more than 17 million people every week through its broadcast, and millions more through its social media platforms and podcasts. Additionally, Dateline closed out 2020 as the #1 Friday newsmagazine across the board. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer.

source: NBC News