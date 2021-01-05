Netflix to Release Extended Cut of Chris Rock’s ‘Tamborine’ Comedy Special – Watch Trailer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*An extended cut of Chris Rock‘s “Tamborine” comedy special is being re-released on Netflix.

The streaming giant teased that the Grammy-nominated 2018 stand-up special will include “never-before-seen jokes, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.”

“I’m releasing a new, extended version of the Tamborine special called Total Blackout,” Rock says in the special’s trailer, see above.

“For the first time in history, a remixed version of a special,” he adds.

TOTAL BLACK OUT: The Tamborine Extended Cut is coming to Netflix on January 12th. @NetflixIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/QKsYtKCAZD — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) January 4, 2021

The trailer also offers a sneak peek of the new material Rock is serving up.

“The Four Seasons hotel does not say, ‘No Blacks Allowed.’ But a $4,000-a-night hotel suite sure does,” he says in one onstage segment.

“Tamborine” was originally released in February 2018 and marked the comedian’s first comedy special in 10 years. In it, Rock opens up about his personal life, specifically his split from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, after repeatedly cheating on her.

“It’s my fault because I’m a fucking asshole. I didn’t listen, I wasn’t kind. I just thought I was the shit, man,” he said in the special. Rock noted that he “brought this shit on myself. Nobody told me to go ho up.”

The veteran comic also admitted to sleeping with several women while on the road, and recalled the effect his behavior had on his wife.

“It’s fucked up. When guys cheat, it’s like we want something new. But then you know what happens? Your woman finds out, and now she’s new. She is never the same again. So now you have new, but you have a bad new.”

“Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine” premieres Jan. 12 on Netflix.