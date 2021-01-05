Malachi Love-Robinson: ‘Dr. Love’ Arrested Again on Charges of Grand Theft, Fraud [VIDEO]

*Malachi Love-Robinson, also known as “Dr. Love,” made national headlines in 2016 after being busted for running a fake gynecology center. A year later he was busted again for car fraud. Love-Robinson capped off 2020 with yet another arrest on charges of grand theft and fraud.

Here’s more about his latest arrest from CNN:

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Delray Beach Police Department, Love-Robinson, a contracted employee for a shipping broker, is accused of stealing from his employer in early 2020 by rerouting payments from the business to his personal accounts, causing a total loss of $10,129.81.

According to the affidavit, Love-Robinson’s employer showed police screenshots of text conversations where Love-Robinson allegedly stated he “f***ed himself” and that he was “doing everything [he] can to make it right.”

“I don’t want to go to jail,” another text message said. Love-Robinson later told his employer he had refunded the money, but the employer told police no money was ever received, the affidavit said.

Love-Robinson was reportedly released from Palm Beach County Jail on a surety bond Thursday evening.

Fake teen doctor arrested for fraud again in Palm Beach County https://t.co/EXpFCY29ze pic.twitter.com/1ZL0Cg9Ofk — WPTV (@WPTV) January 1, 2021

We previously reported… Love-Robinson was first caught in January 2015 masquerading as a doctor at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He even kept a wardrobe of lab coats in his car.

“I just wanted to say I am deeply saddened and a little disrespected by some of the things that have come forth,” Love-Robinson said at a 2016 news conference after being arrested for practicing medicine without a license.

Love-Robinson was later accused and convicted of stealing more than $35,000 from an 86-year-old West Palm Beach woman whom he was treating for severe intestinal pain.

“Malachi did what he did because he felt like he was doing the right thing,” his grandfather William McKenzie said in 2016 after Love-Robinson’s arrest in Palm Beach County.

