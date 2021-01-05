‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Michael and Sarah Have Rare Emotional Moment [WATCH]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all new episode that finds Michael opening up to his baby mama Sarah about how stressed he is from dealing with his personal drama, specifically the headache that is his “psychotic” girlfriend Maria.

“I don’t trust her,” Michael says of Maria. “I don’t trust her intentions,” he admits, after revealing that Maria has called the cops on him more times than he can count.

“She seems very controlling. She seems very immature, childish, angry,” Sarah adds. The former couple share a rare emotional moment as Michael keeps it real about feeling “overwhelmed.”

Watch the moment Michael confesses to Sarah via the clip above.

We previously reported… Michael and Sarah are caught up in a nasty child custody battle.

This season, the former couple face off in court over custody of their two daughters. Will Michael fight or agree to Sarah’s request for full custody?

Will Sarah’s new boyfriend Malcolm stick around if he hears Michael is still hanging around, and is Sarah still carrying a flame for Michael?

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Brittany fears the worst when her mom goes missing. Amber hides a shocking secret. Lamar faces off with Andrea. Lindsey refuses to accept Scott’s lies. Quaylon hatches a plan.

Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup

Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?