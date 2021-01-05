Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Alleged Rape Victim of Nicki Minaj’s Husband Says Couple is Threatening Her [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Kenny Petty & Nicki Minaj (Instagram)

*Nicki Minaj married a man with a troubling past that involves rape and murder, and now one of his victims is speaking out. 

The hip-hop star and her husband Kenneth Perry recently became new parents to an adorable bouncing baby boy, who Nicki calls Papa Bear. But amid the headlines over becoming a first time mother, one woman claims that Minaj and her husband have been using their downtime to attack her. 

We previously reported that Petty is a sex offender and was convicted of raping the woman when she was, according to Nicki Minaj, 16-years-old and he was 15. The rapper claims the two were in a relationship at the time. The alleged victim, however, says both she and Petty were 16 and were never romantically involved, MadameNoire reports. 

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Granted 5-month Delay in Sex Offender Trial

 

The woman, who does not want to be named, recently fired off a message to the Pettys in a short second video obtained by NoseyHeauxLive

“This message is for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Tell your f*ckin people to leave my family alone. Don’t call my f*ckin family. Don’t call my brothers. Don’t call anybody. Leave me and my family the f*ck alone!”

In another video on YouTube, she explained why she’s now publicly speaking her truth:

I decided to make this video because I feel like even though it’s something that happened 26-years-ago, I’m still living with the effects now. On September 16, 1994, it was a Friday, I left my home, on my way to a city bus stop, heading to school. I was going to John Adams High School in Queens, New York. And I was met at the bus stop by Mr. Kenneth Petty. At the time, I knew him as Kenny. We grew up in the same neighborhood…He asked me where I was going, I said school. He said he was going to school. I said, ‘You’re lying’ because I never knew Kenny to go to school. Kenny was a bum. He was a street guy. He was always on the street corner. That’s what I knew him for, a street drug dealer…I had no reason to fear him at the time, I just thought he was annoying. Next thing you know, this n*gga was on up on me. He had something in my back. And he said, ‘Start walking.’ I said ‘Kenny, stop playing.’ He was like I’m serious, start walking.’ I automatically assumed it was a gun. Next thing you know, he pushed a door open. He’s pushing me up the steps. And when I get up in the room, I’m trying to talk him out of stuff. I’m trying to leave and he pushes me down. I’m holding my pants but he’s squeezing the sides of my stomach, really hard. (Through tears) As he’s squeezing me, I had to let go of my pants to get his hands off of me. It was rough going through what I went through with him. It was hell… He was standing in front of the mirror, beating his chest like ‘I’m the man. I’m the man.’ I picked up a bottle and threw it with all my might at his head.

She was ultimately able to leave the room but Petty told her, “Nobody’s going to believe you.”

The woman claims she was pressured and coerced by the adults around her to drop the rape charges against Petty, but he was eventually arrested for the assault. 

She would later speak to Nicki directly about the rape, afterwhic  “street goons” began threatening her. 

“The last message I received said I was stupid for not taking the money that they offered me because they’re going to offer that money for my head,” the woman said. 

You can listen to her story in the YouTube video below.

Previous articleViral Video of Twisted Tea Smackdown Over N-Word Prompts News Panel Discussion (Watch)
Next articleBodycam Video and 911 Call to Arlington Police Released in Black Photographer Case; NAACP Involved
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

