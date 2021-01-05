Tuesday, January 5, 2021
8-Year-Old Viral ‘Don’t Worry ‘Bout it Sweetheart’ Star Visits STEVE on Watch

By Fisher Jack
*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW. In today’s new episode, Steve virtually meets eight-year-old viral star Brandon and his family to talk about his success.

Famously known for his quick remarks and sassy attitude, Steve talks to Brandon on his hilariously successful videos. Becoming an overnight sensation and being able to star in commercials like Invisalign, Steve also gives some advice to Brandon on staying humble and making sure he knows what’s truly important to him.

Episode Title: This 8-Year-Old Says “Don’t Worry About it Sweetheart”
Description: Brandon is an 8-year-old boy who’s become a viral sensation. Whether he’s complaining about Nana’s kisses or reminding folks not to worry about his clothes, he’s got one more fan: Steve!

Brandon - Steve on Watch
Brandon and parents – STEVE on Watch

About STEVE on Watch:
Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on “STEVE on Watch.” Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on “STEVE on Watch”!

Fisher Jack

