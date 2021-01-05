8-Year-Old Viral ‘Don’t Worry ‘Bout it Sweetheart’ Star Visits STEVE on Watch

*A brand-new episode of STEVE on Watch is AVAILABLE NOW. In today’s new episode, Steve virtually meets eight-year-old viral star Brandon and his family to talk about his success.

Famously known for his quick remarks and sassy attitude, Steve talks to Brandon on his hilariously successful videos. Becoming an overnight sensation and being able to star in commercials like Invisalign, Steve also gives some advice to Brandon on staying humble and making sure he knows what’s truly important to him.

Episode Title: This 8-Year-Old Says “Don’t Worry About it Sweetheart”

Description: Brandon is an 8-year-old boy who’s become a viral sensation. Whether he’s complaining about Nana’s kisses or reminding folks not to worry about his clothes, he’s got one more fan: Steve!

