Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce from Husband Karl Glusman After 4-year Relationship

*Zoë Kravitz and her husband Karl Glusman are calling it quits.

The actress, 32, filed divorce papers on Dec. 23, after a four-year relationship, a rep for Kravitz confirmed on Saturday to PEOPLE. Shortly thereafter, the “Big Little Lies” star posted several cryptic posts on social media. In one post, Kravitz shared a meme of a drag queen throwing trash in a dumpster, the bag read: ‘People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good,’ to which she wrote, ‘MOOD.’

Glusman, 32, also shared his own tribute, calling the actress his “best friend.”

“One year. *🌀‼️❔*🌀❕Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything,” he wrote. “I love you. More than anything.”

“You’re my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die,” he continued. “Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz.”

Kravitz first revealed news of their engagement during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone.

Glusman and Kravitz dated for two years before tying the knot at her father’s (Lenny Kravitz) lavish estate in Paris.

“I feel I’ve known him my entire life,” Kravitz gushed to Dax Shepard last May on his podcast Armchair Expert. “He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. There’s this connection where it’s like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing.”

She added, “We have a history, it feels like,. You know how sometimes you have a weird part of your personality only your friends know from when you were young? We have that same part of our personalities, if that makes sense.”

Kravitz also shared her thoughts on starting a family.

“A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so,” Kravitz told Shepard.