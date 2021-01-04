Monday, January 4, 2021
Starz Debuts ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Music Video with 50 Cent and NLE Choppa / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Starz debuts the worldwide premiere of the music video for the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” theme song, “Part of the Game,” performed by 50 Cent and NLE Choppa, with background vocals from Rileyy Lanez. And Lord is it a killa!

The video, directed by 50 Cent and Eif Rivera, one of hip-hop’s most sought-after music video directors, debuted during the high-octane season finale of “Power Book II: Ghost” giving fans an exclusive look at the expanding “Power” Universe franchise. The video unveils a visual sneak peek at the very first footage from the series set to premiere Summer 2021.

A small crew pleasantly surprised neighborhood residents with a pop-up video shoot in Southside Jamaica Queens, New York, which is both where the new series is set and 50 Cent’s old neighborhood. Spotlighting the authentic ‘90s world that viewers will be taken back to in the upcoming “Power” Universe prequel series, the music video opens with 50 Cent sporting a classic ‘90s bucket hat and features numerous cars that were popular in that era.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the third installment in the expanding “Power” Universe franchise. The prequel takes viewers back to the ‘90s and the early years of the now-deceased iconic “Power” character Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series from Courtney A. Kemp and Jackson.

Starring as series regulars are Mekai Curtis as the young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Kanan’s mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox. Recurring in the series are Quincy Brown as Crown, Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy, Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa, and Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham.

The series is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television, both of whom also executive-produced the hit original series “Power.” Sascha Penn serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer on “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox are executive producers with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.

source: Starz

Fisher Jack

