Monday, January 4, 2021
Pepsi Launches ‘Dig In’ Platform to Champion Black-Owned Restaurants (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Ashleigh Bing Photography
Pepsi’s “Dig In” platform supports black-owned restaurants

*Recognizing the diverse range of delicious food, rich history and culture that Black-owned restaurants contribute to the American experience, Pepsi launched “Dig In” a multi-year platform designed as a rallying call to support Black-owned restaurants.

Pepsi introduced Dig In with a national ad spot on NFL Network Media featuring a symphony of standout Black-owned restaurants from four cities. The aim is to generate at least $100 million in sales for Black-owned restaurants over the next five years.

The platform also serves as an invitation for Black restaurateurs to tap into a variety of resources offered by PepsiCo including business services, training and mentorship.

“Our mission to connect Black-owned restaurants with the access, business acceleration, and visibility needed to thrive requires a clear call to action: Dig In,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “Dig In to the vibrant, delicious menus of Black-owned restaurants. Help build this moment into a sustainable movement that enables businesses to continue serving as cornerstones of our communities.”

The spot premiered December 26 and runs through February 8 on TV, and digitally on NFL.com.

Starring in the ad are:

  • 7th + Grove, Tampa, Fla.: Delivers an elevated southern menu, creatively crafted cocktails and extraordinary service.
  • Off the Bone Barbeque, Dallas, Texas: Local favorite serving up gourmet, authentic barbecue that keeps diners smiling from ear to ear.
  • The Breakfast Klub, Houston, Texas: A central mainstay in Houston’s daily life, providing good food served in a soulful atmosphere.
  • Kitchen Cray, Washington D.C.: Eye-tempting comfort food with a Cajun twist that’s topped with decadence.

Watch below:

 

 

EURPublisher01

