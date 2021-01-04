PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI: Grief After Sudden Death with Asian Doll and Pop Smoke’s Brother / WATCH

In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community. Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series shows how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.

Title: Grief After Sudden Death with Asian Doll

Description: With so many young Black men being lost to violence, Asian Doll and Pop Smoke’s brother, Obasi Jackson talk about the toll losing a loved one suddenly has taken on their mental health and how they are navigating their profound grief.

Some highlights from the episode include: