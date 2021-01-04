New Year’s Miracle: Florida’s Keyontae Johnson Returns to Court 4 Weeks After On-Court Collapse (Watch)

*Four weeks after college hoops star Keyontae Johnson collapsed head first to the floor during a game, the star player for the Florida Gators has rejoined practices but, for now, will stay on the sidelines, assisting the coach.

Johnson was on the bench Saturday for the first time since his on-court collapse to see his team defeat LSU 83-79, improving to 5-1 on the season and to 2-0 in SEC play.

Johnson had a special chair assigned to him on the baseline at Exactech Arena. He donned a Florida Gators jumpsuit and a mask and aided Gators coach Mike White throughout the game, fulfilling his new role as player-coach as he works his way back to full health.

Watch below:

