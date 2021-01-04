Kodak Black: Rapper’s Request to Have Prison Sentence Reduced Denied

*Kodak Black’s efforts to be released from prison have hit yet another snag, as federal prosecutors have denied his attempts to reduce his sentence.

VladTV reports that the reason his request was rejected is because his motion failed to cite a valid reason for why he’s deserving of less time.

“(Kodak Black) has not presented ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ supporting his request for release,” assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown wrote in response to the motion, per VladTV. “Stated more correction, (Kodak Black) has not presented ANY reason supporting his request for release. He merely states he is not an evil person and promises to participate in community-based programs aimed at helping the ‘younger generation.’ That simply is inadequate pursuant to the statute.”

Brown noted that Black was originally facing 10 years in prison so he should be grateful that he received 46-months.

In his motion, Black requested a compassionate release.

“With all due deference, I come in truth,” he wrote. “I acknowledge my mistakes and I take full responsibility for my actions. I am not a evil or demented person. I am salvageble (sic) and I have the ability and potential to live a prosperous and positive life.”

We previously reported, Kodak Black filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons, claiming he was abused and “tortured” at Big Sandy maximum security prison in Kentucky. He even spoke out on Instagram to share details with fans about what he was experiencing inside the facility.

According to TMZ, the rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said that after making complaints, Kodak was transferred to a safer place.

In October, the hip-hop star was moved to USP Thomson, a high-security prison in Illinois, where Black said the guards are more professional.

His current release date from prison is November 2022.