Designer Alexander Wang Denies Allegations of Sexual Assault: ‘Grotesquely False’

*Alexander Wang has responded to accusations of sexual assault lodged against him by several male models.

We previously reported… the designer has been put on blast by watchdog Instagram accounts, @s—tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada, both have been sharing anonymous testimonies from males models accusing Wang of sexual misconduct, PEOPLE reports.

In one TikTok video post, model Owen Mooney claims he was groped by the designer at a crowded New York City club in 2017.

“I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could f—ing move and he just started like, touching me up. And fully like, up my leg, in my crotch, like it made me freeze completely because I was in such shock. I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me. It made me go into even more shock. It was really f—ed up,” Mooney said.

Wang denied the allegations via a rep, who shared a statement with Page Six Style: “Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact-checking whatsoever. Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating.”

He continued, “I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”

Shit Model Management and Diet Prada reported that other accusers have accused Wang giving them drinks laced with drugs.