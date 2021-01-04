Monday, January 4, 2021
Black Man in Viral Twisted Tea Video Speaks Out About ‘N-word’ Incident [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*The Ohio man who went viral after using a can of Twisted Tea to smack white male over his repeated use of the n-word is speaking out about the events leading up to attack inside a Circle K. 

Cell phone footage captured the moment Barry Allen, a Black man, confronted the white man for calling him the n-word. When the white male refused to stop using the word, Allen smacks him silly with a can of Twisted Tea — earning him the “TeaKO” nickname.

Allen discussed the incident during a recent appearance on Mark One Sports. He said he was compelled to speak out after overhearing the white male casually calling two Black employees the racial slur. 

“I’m like, all right. Let’s just hope he leaves by the time I get up there …” he said in the clip above. “And he’s still there, still saying the word like he was just a normal Black guy having fun with all his buddies, just chilling. And you could tell by [the employees’] faces they wasn’t really feeling it, but they can’t say nothing ’cause that’ll put their job on the line. Me, I didn’t feel that way.”

READ MORE: ‘Soho Karen’ Speaks! Wants U to Know She’s ‘Puerto Rican’ but REFUSES to Address Attack of Young Boy / VIDEO

When Allen told the white male to curb his use of the n-work, things went left. 

“He’s like, ‘Man, I say n***er whenever I want. Leave me alone,'” Allen continued. “… I’m like, ‘C’mon, stop saying the fucking word. You’re really pissing me off now.'”

That’s when the white male turned on the “tough guy” act and wouldn’t stop shouting, according to Allen, who dropped his can of Twisted Tea during the confrontation.

“That’s when I pick it up and he goes to kick it. He really didn’t kick me, but I felt the kick coming. So I just reacted at that point,” he explained.

The white man reportedly declined to press charges against Allen. 

The video was recorded by another customer who immediately posted it online. Allen says when he left the Circle K and called his wife to tell her about confrontation, she was already watching it play out online.

“By the time I got in the car and started moving and backed out and got on the road, I’m telling my wife, ‘I hit a guy in the face with a can,'” he recalled. “She’s like, ‘I know. I’m watching it.’ The lady had 5,000 views by the time I drove two blocks home.”

You can check out Allen’s full interview above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

