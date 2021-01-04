Monday, January 4, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

Beyoncé Shares Rare Footage of Her Twins, Sir and Rumi [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Beyonce and Blue Ivy
Beyonce and Blue Ivy / Twitter

*Beyoncé celebrated the new year by sharing with fans rare footage of her 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

In the clip posted to her Instagram account, the superstar singer can be seen driving around with her twins in a golf cart.

“Did you have a good summer?” Beyoncé, who’s holding Sir in her lap, asks Rumi, who dances to Bey’s “Savage Remix” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. Check out the clip below.

“Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!!” Beyonce captioned the video. “2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love.”

“As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B” she added.

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Daughter, Blue Ivy, Receives First Ever Grammy Nomination

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Beyoncé goes on to encourage fans to “Give yourself permission to experience joy. Moments with the ones you love are precious. Happy New Year,” she wrote.

Another moment shows her eldest daughter Blue Ivy recording her vocal on her mama’s “Brown Skin Girl” track, which garnered her first Grammy nomination in the Best Music Video category.

“Brown Skin Girl” appears on “The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition)” album .

The song previously earned Blue Ivy the NAACP Image award for Outstanding Duo or Group.

As reported by TMZ, Blue Ivy was not listed as a nominee when the nominations were initially announced in November. It seems someone with some major clout had something to say about her omission because the Recording Academy’s website was updated to include Blue’s name.

Previous article‘Soho Karen’ Speaks! Wants U to Know She’s ‘Puerto Rican’ but REFUSES to Address Attack of Young Boy / VIDEO
Next articleGary Dourdan Stars in New War Film ‘Redemption Day’ – EUR Exclusive/WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
Family - Parenting - Births

3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, "I wonder what little dude looks like?"...
Read more
Social Heat

will.i.am Express Regret That the Black Eyed Peas Aren’t Considered A Black Group

Fisher Jack - 0
*No one will deny that the #BlackEyedPeas had hits but it apparently hits home for the group’s founder #Will.i.am that the group is counted out in...
Read more
Social Heat

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spotted Traveling Together in Utah / Photos

Fisher Jack - 0
*We don't yet know what Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are up to, but whatever it is, they're doing it together. The last time...
Read more
Social Heat

New York Comes Correct After Being Accused of Transphobia / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A lot of folks don't agree, but some social media users have been accusing popular reality star Tiffany Pollard of transphobia after a clip...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO