Beyoncé Shares Rare Footage of Her Twins, Sir and Rumi [VIDEO]

*Beyoncé celebrated the new year by sharing with fans rare footage of her 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

In the clip posted to her Instagram account, the superstar singer can be seen driving around with her twins in a golf cart.

“Did you have a good summer?” Beyoncé, who’s holding Sir in her lap, asks Rumi, who dances to Bey’s “Savage Remix” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. Check out the clip below.

“Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!!” Beyonce captioned the video. “2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love.”

“As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here’s to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B” she added.

Beyoncé goes on to encourage fans to “Give yourself permission to experience joy. Moments with the ones you love are precious. Happy New Year,” she wrote.

Another moment shows her eldest daughter Blue Ivy recording her vocal on her mama’s “Brown Skin Girl” track, which garnered her first Grammy nomination in the Best Music Video category.

“Brown Skin Girl” appears on “The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition)” album .

The song previously earned Blue Ivy the NAACP Image award for Outstanding Duo or Group.

As reported by TMZ, Blue Ivy was not listed as a nominee when the nominations were initially announced in November. It seems someone with some major clout had something to say about her omission because the Recording Academy’s website was updated to include Blue’s name.