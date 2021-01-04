Monday, January 4, 2021
Al B. Sure Shares Health Update After Being Told He Had Months to Live [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Al B Sure
*Al B. Sure shared an update about his health journey after suffering from a life threatening condition. 

The singer recently posted video footage of himself inside his doctor’s office, getting tubes removed from his stomach, and he captioned the clip: “Ok, this is the final segment of my #medicaljourney (i hope and pray). Thank you for the love light and prayers to get me through 2020. i appreciate you more than you’ll ever know.”

He then thanked his doctor, saying “Thank you Dr. Rosenberg for allowing me a few more years here with my loved ones.”

Check out the video below.

READ MORE: Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith to Renew Vows After Almost Divorcing [VIDEO]

 

Al B. also recalled the moment he was told he only had months to live if he didn’t get serious about his health. 

“Hearing that I only have 4 to 6 months left if I didn’t fix me was eye opening and mind boggling. I’ll be writing about it on my #albsurememoirs & the new album #inEffectMode20.21,” he wrote in an IG post. The artist then shared the link to his website along with the hashtags #BlackmensHealth and #NewJackHealthy. In a follow up post he noted that he no longer drink alcohol.

The R&B crooner previously revealed he had weight loss surgery to lose weight after being diagnosed with a gallbladder issue, a blockage, and “toxic internal problems,” I Love Old School Music reports. Back in 2017, the crooner was weighing in at 309 pounds. He’s now down to 195 pounds. 

 

Previous articlePEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI: Grief After Sudden Death with Asian Doll and Pop Smoke’s Brother / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

- Advertisement -

