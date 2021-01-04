Al B. Sure Shares Health Update After Being Told He Had Months to Live [VIDEO]

*Al B. Sure shared an update about his health journey after suffering from a life threatening condition.

The singer recently posted video footage of himself inside his doctor’s office, getting tubes removed from his stomach, and he captioned the clip: “Ok, this is the final segment of my #medicaljourney (i hope and pray). Thank you for the love light and prayers to get me through 2020. i appreciate you more than you’ll ever know.”

He then thanked his doctor, saying “Thank you Dr. Rosenberg for allowing me a few more years here with my loved ones.”

Al B. also recalled the moment he was told he only had months to live if he didn’t get serious about his health.

“Hearing that I only have 4 to 6 months left if I didn’t fix me was eye opening and mind boggling. I’ll be writing about it on my #albsurememoirs & the new album #inEffectMode20.21,” he wrote in an IG post. The artist then shared the link to his website along with the hashtags #BlackmensHealth and #NewJackHealthy. In a follow up post he noted that he no longer drink alcohol.

The R&B crooner previously revealed he had weight loss surgery to lose weight after being diagnosed with a gallbladder issue, a blockage, and “toxic internal problems,” I Love Old School Music reports. Back in 2017, the crooner was weighing in at 309 pounds. He’s now down to 195 pounds.