62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers.

The 32-year-old star scored a career-high 62 points in his 36 minutes on the floor. Curry, whose previous career-high was 54 against the New York Knicks in February 2013, became the second-oldest player to score over 60 points in a game. Kobe did it in December 2005, when he dropped 62 on the Mavericks in just 33 minutes.

The Golden State Warriors snagged a 137-122 win over the Portland Trailblazers. “Just a brilliant performance,” Warriors coach Kerr told reporters afterward. “We’ve seen Steph do so many things over the years. It’s just a privilege to coach him. It really is. And not just because of his talent, but because of the way he carries himself and the way he leads. We are incredibly blessed as an organization to have Steph leading the way.” His wife Ayesha Curry also made a special Instagram post to celebrate her hubby.

MORE NEWS: Starz Debuts ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Music Video with 50 Cent and NLE Choppa / WATCH