Tessa Thompson Confirms ‘Creed III’ in the Works, Michael B. Jordan to Direct

*“Creed” star Tessa Thompson has revealed that Michael B. Jordan will star in and direct the third installment in the hit boxing franchise.

“He is directing the next Creed,” said Thompson in an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz. She also plans to tease the actor over his status as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive. “It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director. I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.”

“We’re not gonna make [the movie] until later [next] year,” the actress, who plays Jordan’s love interest Bianca in the Creed series, added. “Who knows what happens? … I don’t know if he’ll still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months. It could be Nnamdi [Asomugha],” who is her co-star in the new film “Sylvie’s Love.”

Thompson has not spoken to Jordan about his new Sexiest Man Alive title yet, “because I’m going to pretend it hasn’t happened,” she said.

“We’re going to make another Creed very soon, and I don’t need this,” she joked. “I just don’t need it. I don’t need any of it. It’s too much for me to shoulder. It’s too much for me to handle.”

She added, “No, I’m proud of him. I’m so happy for him,” Thompson said. “And I will give him a lot of crap about it in person and I cannot wait. … I need to start developing pranks around all that.”

Jordan previously said “it’s a cool feeling” being named the magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

“Creed III” marks the ninth installment in the Rocky film series, which includes four movies directed by the original star, Sylvester Stallone.