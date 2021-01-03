Sunday, January 3, 2021
Home Entertainment Film
Film

Tessa Thompson Confirms ‘Creed III’ in the Works, Michael B. Jordan to Direct

By Ny MaGee
0

Creed-II

*“Creed” star Tessa Thompson has revealed that Michael B. Jordan will star in and direct the third installment in the hit boxing franchise. 

“He is directing the next Creed,” said Thompson in an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz. She also plans to tease the actor over his status as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive. “It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director. I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.”

“We’re not gonna make [the movie] until later [next] year,” the actress, who plays Jordan’s love interest Bianca in the Creed series, added. “Who knows what happens? … I don’t know if he’ll still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months. It could be Nnamdi [Asomugha],” who is her co-star in the new film “Sylvie’s Love.”

READ MORE: Michael B. Jordan Talks About His Latest Accolade: People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ (Watch)

Michael B. Jordan and essa Thompson returning for Creed 3
Twitter

Thompson has not spoken to Jordan about his new Sexiest Man Alive title yet, “because I’m going to pretend it hasn’t happened,” she said. 

“We’re going to make another Creed very soon, and I don’t need this,” she joked. “I just don’t need it. I don’t need any of it. It’s too much for me to shoulder. It’s too much for me to handle.”

She added, “No, I’m proud of him. I’m so happy for him,” Thompson said. “And I will give him a lot of crap about it in person and I cannot wait. … I need to start developing pranks around all that.”

Jordan previously said “it’s a cool feeling” being named the magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

“Creed III” marks the ninth installment in the Rocky film series, which includes four movies directed by the original star, Sylvester Stallone. 

Previous articleMonday Marks Four Years Since Phoenix Police Killed Muhammad Muhaymin With NO Accountability
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
Family - Parenting - Births

3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, "I wonder what little dude looks like?"...
Read more
Social Heat

will.i.am Express Regret That the Black Eyed Peas Aren’t Considered A Black Group

Fisher Jack - 0
*No one will deny that the #BlackEyedPeas had hits but it apparently hits home for the group’s founder #Will.i.am that the group is counted out in...
Read more
Social Heat

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spotted Traveling Together in Utah / Photos

Fisher Jack - 0
*We don't yet know what Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are up to, but whatever it is, they're doing it together. The last time...
Read more
Social Heat

New York Comes Correct After Being Accused of Transphobia / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*A lot of folks don't agree, but some social media users have been accusing popular reality star Tiffany Pollard of transphobia after a clip...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO