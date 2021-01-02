Saturday, January 2, 2021
Naturi Naughton is Engaged, but She Won’t Reveal the Mystery Man

By Fisher Jack
Naturi Naughton (Getty-Starz)
Naturi Naughton (Getty-Starz)

*Actress and singer Naturi Naughton is making moves on the romantic tip, but she’s being secretive about it.

Here’s the deal. The “Power” star got engaged over the Christmas break — but she won’t reveal the identity of her fiancé publicly, reports Page Six.

“He will be revealed at the wedding,” she told the gossip bog. Well, she did let slip that dude is a “Southern gentleman” who works in the music industry, and that they were introduced by her “Power” co-star Omari Hardwick.

“I’m not keeping my fiancé hidden. I’m protecting him, our union, our relationship,” she told us, “We don’t need other people meddling or using their judgment.”

Naughton also says she plans on keeping the nuptials a secret as well:  “It will be somewhere in a remote location and you will hear about it later.”

They got engaged two days before Christmas after two years of dating and the mystery groom proposed with a two-and-a-half carat Neil Lane diamond ring.

Naturi Naughton-power-book-2-actress-cast-2740441
 Naturi Naughton / Starz

Naughton says her guy popped the question by setting up a photoshoot under the guise of getting some holiday shots taken. As it turned out, he proposed and had the whole thing photographed.

“Being an actress can be intimidating to men but he’s not intimidated by who I am and what I do. I’ve been in a relationship before where I felt like I had to dim my light and I refuse to do that ever again,” she told us.

“I have a daughter [three-year-old Zuri] from a previous relationship but I’m thankful that I never got married or engaged because it’s the right time and I’m ready now. Life is starting to make sense for me.”

She says that they’re eyeing a 2022 wedding so that the pandemic doesn’t interfere with planning.

Naughton has developed an app called Credit Rich to help millennials raise their credit scores. It’ll be out in February, she says. Meanwhile, the finale of “Power Book II: Ghost” airs Sunday.

Fisher Jack

