Mitch McConnel’s Home Vandalized Like Nancy Pelosi with Message: ‘Where’s My Money’

*Ahh, po’ thing. That’s more than like NOT the sentiment of a lot of folks when they learn that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell whose Louisville home was tagged with graffiti overnight.

It’s a nasty looking scene as the front of McConnell’s home was covered in spray-painted messages including “Weres my money” and “Mitch kills poor.”

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not,” McConnell said in a statement.

“This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

MORE NEWS: In His Book, Rick James Reveals How Marvin Gaye Once Set Him Up

The rest of his home appears to be untouched. There are no known suspects at the time. Well, now he knows how his congressional associate and political sparring partner, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi feels ’cause basically, as we reported earlier, the same thing happened to her San Francisco home.

Earlier this week, McConnell (R-KY) blocked an effort to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, denying the Senate a vote on the standalone bill already passed by the House.

“The Senate is not going to split apart the three issues that President Trump linked together just because Democrats are afraid to address two of them,” McConnell said Wednesday. “The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more money to Democrats’ rich friends that don’t need the help.”