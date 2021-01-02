Male Models Accuse Fashion Designer Alexander Wang of Sexual Assault



*Famed fashion designer Alexander Wang is facing sexual assault allegations.

The designer has been put on blast by watchdog Instagram accounts, @s—tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada, both have been sharing anonymous testimonies from males models accusing Wang of sexual misconduct, PEOPLE reports.

In one TikTok video post, model Owen Mooney claims he was groped by the designer at a crowded New York City club in 2017.

“I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could f—ing move and he just started like, touching me up. And fully like, up my leg, in my crotch, like it made me freeze completely because I was in such shock. I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me. It made me go into even more shock. It was really f—ed up,” Mooney said.

Mooney didn’t name Wang in his initial video, but after fans guessed it was fashion icon, he posted a follow up video to call out the designer.

“This comment surprised me just because they actually got it right,” Mooney said about a commenter who called out Wang. “Turns out Alexander Wang is a massive sexual predator,” Mooney added, “and there’s been a load of other people that he’s done this to. So in that case, he needs to be exposed.”

The post by S—t Model Management notes that “Alexander Wang has been accused of sexual assault for a few years now.”

It goes on to state, “Instead of letting these occurrences be swept under the rug, it is time to do something about this. Please unfollow @alexwangny & @alexanderwangny to show your support to the victims.”

In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, Mooney wrote: “My face may be attached to this news, but I want it to be there to give others who experienced much worse than me, to have the bravery to come forward and tell their truth in an industry that is rooted in so much sexual violence, with many people abusing their power to commit such violent behavior.”