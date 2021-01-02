Saturday, January 2, 2021
King YAHWEH Approves Budget of $1.5M to Go Towards Nonviolent Criminals Commissary

By Fisher Jack
*For over a decade, The Kingdom of YAHWEH  Angel’s of Freedom Prison Ministry has been a source of inspiration and hope to incarcerated individuals. The organization offers hope for a better tomorrow through renewal spirituality and individuals seeking to make reparations for their past missteps in life.

King YAHWEH recently approved a budget of $1.5 million over the next three years to go towards the commissary of qualified incarcerated nonviolent criminals.

King YAHWEH

Careful examination and a thorough review of each individual‘s circumstances with each request. Individuals who have been incarcerated for nonviolent crimes and whose families demonstrate a financial need are encouraged to seek out the ministry’s resources.

King YAHWEH

