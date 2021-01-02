3 Months After Giving Birth Nicki Minaj Shares Pics of Her Baby Boy: ‘Papa Bear’

*If you heard about rapper Nicki Minaj having a baby 3 months ago and said to yourself, “I wonder what little dude looks like?” … well we’ve got your answer and there’s no doubt he’s her son as he’s her spitting image.

So yes, madame Minaj has apparently been thinking about you and today she is sharing snaps of her son with fans for the first time. Minaj, 37, took to Instagram Saturday to share several adorable pictures of the infant — her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

While she is remaining mum on his name, she does refer to her little guy as “Papa Bear” in a New Year’s post dedicated to her firstborn.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 ,” she wrote, going on to wish her followers a positive 2021.

“Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me,” she continued. “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

RELATED NEWS: Nicki Minaj: Rapper Announces Six-Part HBO Max Documentary Series [VIDEO]