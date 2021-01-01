will.i.am Express Regret That the Black Eyed Peas Aren’t Considered A Black Group

*No one will deny that the #BlackEyedPeas had hits but it apparently hits home for the group’s founder #Will.i.am that the group is counted out in spaces that mean the most to him.

Will.i.am spoke with his good friend #WyclefJean on “Run That Back” to talk about the Black Eyed Peas and how he feels disappointed with them not being celebrated as a Black group despite the fact they had reached huge levels of success, according to @hotnewhiphop.

“In 2004, Black Eyed Peas we, we were just trying to get on. When you think of—like, I’m a Black dude but when you think of Black Eyed Peas, we got so big that…and it hurts, it still hurts a little bit that we’re not considered a Black group because we got that big,” Will.i.am said.

He continued, “And when you think of Black Eyed Peas, you don’t think of—it’s no longer urban or Black culture, which is…it’s not good for the black community that Black Eyed Peas is not looked at as a Black group.”

MORE NEWS: PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI: Holiday Despair or Something More Serious / WATCH