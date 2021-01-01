PEACE OF MIND WITH TARAJI: Holiday Despair or Something More Serious / WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*This week’s second episode drop of Facebook Watch’s newest talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, is now available!

This week, Taraji and Tracie are addressing holiday despair and isolation, especially during the pandemic. On Monday’s episode, Mary J. Blige shared how she is conquering her feelings of isolation and on today’s episode, Dr. Akilah Reynolds joins the pair to discuss telling the difference between holiday blues and real depression and how to find a little joy this holiday season. Plus, Taraji and Tracie share how former guests Gabrielle Union and Tamar Braxton are planning on dealing with the holidays this year.

Title: Holiday Despair or Something More Serious

Description: How to tell if you’re experiencing real depression or just holiday blues with Dr. Akilah Reynolds. Dr. Reynolds will also help us find a little joy and Peace of Mind this holiday season despite feelings of isolation and despair.

Some highlights from the episode include: