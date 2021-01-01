Friday, January 1, 2021
Nancy Pelosi’s San Franciso Home Vandalized with Fake Blood, Graffiti & Fake Blood

By Fisher Jack
Nancy Pelosi

*Somebody, a serious hater, we presume, has sent a very specific and frightening message to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The very disturbing message is apparently related to the financial struggle that millions of Americans are dealing with these days.

Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized overnight … most of the damage was done to her garage door and driveway. The garage door was spray-painted with the words “Cancel Rent!” and “We Want Everything” in big black letters … and there’s also a mention about the failed $2,000 government stimulus checks.

Even more unnerving is what looks like a pig’s head and fake blood were also staged in front of her garage.

Law enforcement sources in San Francisco say they responded to a vandalism call at Pelosi’s home around 3 AM. A police report was taken, but it’s unclear if any suspects have been apprehended.

Congress has been unable to reach a deal for a $2,000 relief bill in recent weeks, and Speaker Pelosi publicly called out Sen. Mitch McConnell for claiming there was “no realistic path” to make it happen.

Instead, many Americans will receive $600 instead … but clearly the person who vandalized Pelosi’s home doesn’t think any of that is enough.

We agree, but we certainly wouldn’t do what someone thought was a good idea for whatever reason.

Fisher Jack

